Shaktikanta Das 2.0: Lifting the skills of RBI staff to be the real legacy

It’s not often that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governors are reappointed for two terms. But when they are, it means just one thing: they get along perfectly with the finance minister. In the past 20 years, Bimal Jalan (1997-2000) and D Subbarao (2008-13) have been appointed for a second term.

Now we have a third, the incumbent Shaktikanta Das. It’s a wise decision because whatever the prejudiced may say about him, he understands what the job requires: work in tandem with the government, not in confrontation with it. The professional economists who were appointed to the post ...