Shekhar Gupta: Don't measure democracy

There is no point debating what exactly NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant meant when he said “we are too much of a democracy”. You can go with those who were outraged and saw this as a statement of the Modi government’s concept of limited democracy, delivered vicariously through an articulate civil servant.

Or, you could be persuaded by Kant’s own op-ed in The Indian Express this Thursday. He argued that he was misunderstood and misconstrued, while all he wanted to say was that you cannot compare the speed of India’s reform with China’s because ...