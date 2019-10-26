Shekhar Gupta: Early winds of change

It has been an extended monsoon this year. Finally, the wind patterns are now reversing. In the capital, they now become dry, come from the west, over Punjab — and Haryana — bringing along the burning stubble smoke. Autumn is here.

Not quite as clearly as this, but political winds have also shifted. For a couple of years now, as the economy has stalled, the BJP has unleashed the winds of hyper-nationalism with religion (Hinduism) liberally stirred in. This peaked in the months leading up to the general elections, especially with Balakot and Abhinandan. Once a voter was ...