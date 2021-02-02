Shekhar Gupta: Finally, a BJP Budget

This year’s Budget marks the first big shift in India’s political economy in 30 years. It is also a shift in the right direction. Right, ideologically as well as prudentially. The more political way of putting it is, it is the Modi government’s first BJP Budget.

The ones so far were all Congress+ to Congress+++. It is fashionable in the chic circles to blame all of India’s problems on the reforms of 1991. India’s curse, on the other hand, has been how rare these moments of reform have been. That’s why when you get one of those, you call it a dream ...