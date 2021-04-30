Shekhar Gupta: India calling Mayday, Mayday

The timing of the headline of this column on May 1 is purely coincidental. It isn’t meant to be some kind of a play on words either. It is, unfortunately, the best description of the state of distress India is in.

It’s calling out to all major nations for assistance, from oxygen to N-95 masks, to oximeters and vaccines. And when these arrive by the giant cargo-plane load, we have central cabinet ministers tweeting in joy. Until a few weeks back, they’d be dismissing any suggestion of the “new” India seeking foreign aid with contempt. We aren’t ...