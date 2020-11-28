Shekhar Gupta: Modi-Shah BJP's Punjab tutorial

How well does the BJP understand politics? You would perhaps be asked to go get your head examined for even asking that question. Of course, it understands politics better than any others in India by a distance, as much as the gap between 303 and 52 Lok Sabha seats. Then you finesse the question.

How well does the BJP understand the politics of Punjab? The answer will be, I am afraid, very poorly. Definitely the Modi-Shah BJP does not understand Punjab, the Punjabis, their politics, or even, more specifically, the Sikhs. Or, they wouldn’t have dug themselves into such a hole ...