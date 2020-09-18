Shekhar Gupta: National Suspicion State

Are we nuts to be calling our country now a National Suspicion State? If you google it, you do not find that description. Unlike, say, for National Security State as we describe Pakistan and China, where the army and the party, respectively, guard not just the territorial but also ideological boundaries of the state and the citizen.

That’s a well-established concept. I write an occasional series called ‘Writings On The Wall’. That means, literally, reading what’s written, painted, sold on the walls to figure out where some part of the country, and the ...