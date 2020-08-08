Shekhar Gupta: Shrine for secularism

Did Indian secularism die on August 5 in Ayodhya? It follows then, that a new Indian Republic would have been invented then, a Hindu Rashtra. If you accept those two arguments, a third becomes inevitable. Any Indian with a belief in our secular Constitution can then say, this isn’t the country I was born in.

And, I am going away. To America, where else, but only once Donald Trump goes this winter and immigration eases up. To be upfront, we dismiss all of these assumptions as bunk. First of all, the rumours of the death of secularism are just that, rumours and vastly ...