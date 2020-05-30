Shekhar Gupta: The so very predictable Chinese

Why, when the Chinese PLA comes bullying its way along the borders in Ladakh am I invoking an outrageous American political satirist, P J O’Rourke? Among his finest pieces is his “A Brief History of Man”. You can find it in his collection “Republican Party Reptile” (https://books.google.co.in/books/­about/Republican_Party_Reptile.html?id=lRedYqgyyLwC&redir_esc=y or publisher’s link https://groveatlantic.com/book/republican-party-reptile/).

In less than a thousand brilliant words it spans the entire human history. He takes all the great ...