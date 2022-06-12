Shifting cycle

have risen and equity valuations have fallen as financial markets adjust to the reality of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) move towards policy normalisation. The central bank has increased the repo rate by 90 basis points in the past two months and investors must brace themselves for more hikes as well as other measures such as raising the to tighten surplus liquidity. The RBI’s projections imply inflation as measured by the consumer price index will average 6.7 per cent —well above its upper limit of tolerance of 6 per cent — for the rest of FY23. The wholesale price index inflation is at 15 per cent. The RBI’s estimates of high inflation imply interest rates will have to be increased significantly. It also says there is surplus liquidity in the system. A combination of higher interest rates and lower liquidity is strongly associated with lower valuations for risky assets like equity. Investors don’t look at price-earnings (PE) discounts in isolation; they compare these to known returns from debt. As debt returns rise, the expected returns from equity must also rise for valuations to remain in sync. This means that PE discounts usually fall when interest rates rise.

