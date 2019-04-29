Should India open up the debt market?

On April 1, the bonds of the Chinese government and its three policy banks responsible for financing economic and trade development and state investment projects were added to the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index for next 20 months. Following this, as much as $150 billion could flow into the world’s second largest economy, which has been showing signs of slowdown.

With at least $1.5 trillion of outstanding debt securities, China presents one of the largest central government bond markets in the world. Besides, there are close to $1.8 trillion of policy bank bonds, ...