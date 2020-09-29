Silver lining in a darkening sky

The paralysis that gripped the aviation sector in the early days of the lockdown is easing and more and more Indians are beginning to fly. Traffic numbers in September have hit 34 per cent of what they were in September 2019. Monthly numbers are up too.

The average number of flyers per day in September was almost 45 per cent higher than the previous month of August. Confidence that aircraft can be safely boarded is slowly returning. Airlines consequently are using more and more of their fleet every month, although the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) estimates that the airlines ...