Slicing the unemployed by class

We found earlier that the unemployed do not necessarily hangout at tea stalls. They are likely to be studying or occupied as being home-makers. We now try and locate the unemployed by their income class.

Are they poor or middle class or are they the relatively richer classes? CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) enables such an exercise as it links every individual who is measured for employment status with a household and CPHS also provides data on the income of the households. For the sake of convenience we divide households into five income classes. The class ...