Slowing profits

The January-March 2022 quarter results of 2,939 listed companies (minimum net sales of Rs 1 crore) indicate economic growth continues, but there are headwinds of high inflation and weak consumption demand. Ignoring volatile segments like oil and gas, refining, banking and non-banking financial companies, has seen a 19 per cent rise in net sales and 40 per cent increase in “other income”. This has led to a 16 per cent rise in operating profits (EBITDA) and 24 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT). Expenses are up 19 per cent and operating margins are down. In the so-called volatile sectors, for banks credit has expanded by 9 per cent, which is encouraging but below–par compared to expectations. Banks registered 89 per cent growth in PAT on lower provisioning for bad debts. This fiscal year will be difficult since the Reserve Bank of India is now hiking rates. Oil and gas producers saw a 70 per cent rise in profits due to the steep price hikes, and power and fuel expenses jumped by over 30 per cent for the entire sample. Oil refiners and marketers saw severe pressure as their gross refining margins contracted due to high crude oil prices.

