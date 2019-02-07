Small sats, smart analytics

If you are planning to keep an eye on your competition, it might help to use satellite images. You can check, for instance, how busy is the manufacturing plant of your rival. Satellite images can track the movement of people and product over a period and see how many trucks carrying raw materials or final products are at the facility.

Add a layer of data analytics and you can get a fair idea of your rival’s situation. Small satellites with focused capabilities are offering data insights for commercial use. Smart start-ups are now using cube satellites for getting data that ...