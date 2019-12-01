Smoke and mirrors

This is the third in my series on the National Capital Region’s (NCR’s) air pollution emergency. I first discussed what had been done to reduce emission to date.

Then I wrote on the “nature” of the crisis — why we choke in winter and why we need to do more. This time, I want to talk about what needs to be done with urgency and at scale befitting the crisis. I want to write about this, otherwise the smoke will be deflected off the mirrors — we will be angry, indeed outraged, about the air we breathe; but we will not get our right to a blue sky and clear ...