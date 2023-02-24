Social capital and Budgets: The picture is varied, not just black or white

A common criticism of government budgets of recent years is that their focus has been on capital investment, to the relative neglect of the social sectors. The latter is reflected (for instance) in the declining Budgetary provisions for the employment guarantee programme, and stagnant provisions for education. This when a fifth of the relevant age cohort still does not complete secondary education, the number of primary and community health centres has remained broadly unchanged over the years, and real rural wages are broadly where they were in the pre-pandemic period.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 18:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU