Solving the Brexit puzzle

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday managed to survive a vote of confidence among the parliamentary contingent of her own Conservative Party. The opposition was unexpectedly stiff — Ms May won only by 200 votes to 117 — but according to rules of the Conservative Party, there cannot be another leadership challenge against Ms May for at least another year.

The immediate cause of this attempt to unseat Ms May was her decision to postpone a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal with the European Union (EU). The Brexit deal she has negotiated over the past two years is ...