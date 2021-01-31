Staring at an abyss

Some nights nowadays I wake with a nightmare, which is unusual for me. I have long been a person who goes to bed around 9 pm and springs up at 5 am to spend the next two hours peacefully dipping into my home collection of 2,000-odd books while petting my dog and cat, who wake up early when they see my light on.

I can’t ever remember getting the kind of nightmares I’ve been getting quite frequently lately. These nightmares have something to do with the internet. As you know, dear reader, the internet is something I have been devoted to ever since I created, coded, and put up ...