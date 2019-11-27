Startling parallels between Tiffany, Flipkart

What’s common between the 182-year-old New York jewellery major Tiffany and a little over-a-decade-old Bengaluru-headquartered Flipkart? Nothing at all, you would say, but think again. If Tiffany was acquired in the largest luxury deal of the world earlier this week, Flipkart got a new owner last year.

And, what’s striking is the identical size of the two deals — $16 billion. Made famous by Audrey Hepburn-starrer Breakfast at Tiffany’s, perhaps more than by the diamond it sells to the rich and the famous, the chain with its flagship store in Fifth Avenue ...