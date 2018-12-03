Stay the course on the NPS

India has very few civil servants, but they are generously paid. The traditional civil servants pension was extremely expensive. In the late 1990s, these problems were understood, which led up to New Pension Scheme (NPS) reform. The NPS was a fiscally expensive solution for one generation.

There was a loss of continuity in the reforms, and the armed forces drifted into one rank one pension (OROP). Now we see some complaints by young civil servants who do not like the scheme. Every political leadership from 2002 onwards has fought for the NPS. We must stay the course. The Indian state ...