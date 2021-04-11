Stick to asset allocation during Covid 2.0

As Covid rears its ugly head again, I revisit the column published on March 19, 2020. Rumours and fear were running rife as Lockdown 1.0 began from March 25, 2020. I want to reiterate to my readers the advice I had offered then. Here is an abstract of what I wrote: For one, I am afraid, but not paralysed.

In 2015, I had come down with swine flu. I remember the wave of fear that swept through me till a doctor friend calmed me down. He prescribed some medicines and asked me to rest and stay hydrated. I had a reasonably fast recovery, so much so that the only reason I remember the episode ...