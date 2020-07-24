Streamlining geo-spatial data policy

Often considered critical for the retail sector, location is really the underpinning for nearly every economic activity. We may not realise it, but geo-spatial location has become an essential dimension in business and social transactions that permeate our lives.

From the photos we click on our phones to delivery locations to satellite images, over 80 per cent of data that is generated by us has location as an element. Major activities that are reliant on geo-spatial data include urban planning, water management, e-commerce; logistics, communications, agriculture. ...