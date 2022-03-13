Strolling down the street

Last Friday, tired of a week of a dozen online video meetings each day, I found my legs taking me for a stroll on the street where the building in which I live stands. For a person like me, or, should I say, for people like us, “learning” is what happens when you bury your face in books (and, of late, in devices on the internet), discovering things, the mega changes under way, hoping to get a glimpse of those, so that when a change comes, you don’t get overcome by a sense of panic.

Streets? They are just for driving through, not for learning anything. The first sight ...