Structural changes

Goods and services tax (GST) collection in March reached an all-time high of Rs 1.42 trillion. The collection has been above Rs 1.1 trillion since July 2021, and the mop-up in March was 15 per cent higher than in the same period in the previous year.

Higher revenue collection will help both the Union and state government finances, which are considerably stretched because of pandemic-related disruption over the last two years. Recovery in economic activity and better compliance seem to be helping tax collection. However, the level of collection is still below expectations and would continue ...