Sub-African India

What's in a name? That which we call Covid-19 by any other name would cause sicken, hospitalise or kill us. Why are we then getting our knickers in a twist if some across the world are describing the latest and the most notorious variant B.1.617 “Indian”? And by the way, that “knickers” idiom is fully printable, neither obscene, nor politically loaded any which way.

These aren’t those kinds of times though. The Chinese set the new norm by attacking anybody who dared to name the virus after China or Wuhan. The world by and large, especially WHO, did ...