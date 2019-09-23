Substantial ambiguity

The Supreme Court’s judgment last week bringing non-governmental organisations (NGOs) “substantially funded” by the government under the Right to Information Act raises several critical questions.

The two-judge Bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose based their judgement in the case D A V College Trust and Management Society vs Director of Public Instructions on an interpretation of “inclusive” sub-clauses defining the categories of eligible institutions under the Act. In addition to four categories, one clause stated that the Act would be ...