'Take actions on trade with China selectively'

Last week, the calls for regulating flow of goods and investments from China grew louder following clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, where at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Some industry leaders have, however, cautioned against angry or emotional responses.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has appealed to the government to bar Chinese companies from participating in tenders floated by the government and exhorted the people to boycott Chinese products as a tribute to the soldiers. A Union minister said the government would soon announce regulations to block ...