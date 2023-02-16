JUST IN
A jumbo deal
All at sea
Inflation surprise
Boosting productivity
Moving towards Aatmanirbharta
Cautious outlook
Challenging Google
A question of quorum
Seismic dangers
Unintended consequences
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
The long run vs the short run
icon-arrow-left
Confirming compliance
Business Standard

Tapping global trade

Exports will need policy support

Topics
Global Trade | Business Standard Editorial Comment | Indian Economy

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rightly noted on Wednesday that Indian exporters needed to be far more receptive to what was happening globally. This is important because the surge witnessed by Indian exporters in 2021-22 is tapering. Exporters benefited a great deal from the surge in global demand as the world economy was recovering from the pandemic-induced disruption. However, even as global supply chains are now normalising, the world economy is slowing, partly because of monetary tightening by large central banks to contain inflation. Although the global economy is now expected to do somewhat better than previously estimated, it is nonetheless anticipated to slow considerably. According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) latest update, the global economy is expected to grow 2.9 per cent in 2023, which is 20 basis points higher than the previous estimate. The global economy is estimated to have grown 3.4 per cent in 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Global Trade

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 22:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.