Tapping talent

The Netherlands has won only one major football tournament. They did it in 1988 when they won the European Cup after beating a Soviet Union side that was one of the favourites of the tournament. The result was 2-0 in favour of the Dutch.

The second goal, scored by Marco van Basten, went down in history as one of the best goals in football history. Van Basten was lurking on the goal-line, when a crossed ball found him in the clear. From a “zero angle”, van Basten hit a first-time volley that curved out and then curled into the top corner of the far post, leaving the ...