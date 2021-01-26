Tata's airline dilemma

Even as things limp back to normal in India’s aviation sector, all eyes are currently on the Air India’s disinvestment. Although the process has only really just begun, everyone is convinced there is only one serious bidder for the national carrier, the Tata group.

None of the others — and it is still unclear who all have expressed earnest interest — is being taken seriously by the government or the industry. A Tata takeover of Air India is being seen as the best outcome for all concerned. The government, determined to sell the airline this time round, would be ...