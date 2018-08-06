That sinking feeling

As it is, the party seems to be over for India’s aviation sector. Oil prices are climbing, the rupee is weakening and they are entering a weak quarter.

If that wasn’t enough, last week the industry was abuzz with the speculation that Jet Airways could go the Kingfisher way, only under the NDA’s watch. Phew! The political ramifications of that can only be imagined. I am sure this is alarmist and that we have all collectively discounted the fact that Jet Airways has a magician at the helm (chairman Naresh Goyal, known widely as NG in aviation circles) who has weathered ...