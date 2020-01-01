The 2020 vision

India’s economic growth has been slowing steadily over the past several quarters and forecasts suggest there is little reason to believe it will pick up in the foreseeable future. In this same period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s headline actions have been focused on fulfilling the social agenda that delivered two massive majorities in Parliament.

But his party’s shrinking footprint in the states ought to offer him a timely pointer to the perils of prioritising the Hindutva manifesto at the expense of the economy. The fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ...