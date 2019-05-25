The awful, unchanging binary of elections

I voted for the first time in the 1984 elections when Rajiv Gandhi rode the sympathy wave following his mother’s assassination. As a 22-year-old casting a paper ballot in what was then the Calcutta South constituency, I had an awful binary to consider. I could vote for the Left Front, which ran the state very badly, and regularly indulged in violence and murder.

Or, I could vote for the Congress, which had just carried out a monstrous genocide. Every election since then has presented similarly terrible choices. My ideal political party would combine an ideology of being socially ...