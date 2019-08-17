The black elephants

The phrase “black elephant” has been gaining traction on social media. This is an amalgamation of two phrases. One, “The elephant in the room” is about something large and obvious that is being ignored or overlooked.

The other, “black swan” is an event that seems impossible and unpredictable until it occurs. A “black elephant” therefore, is an apparently unpredictable event that should actually be very predictable. It is impossible to prepare for a black swan, by definition. At best, it is possible to build robust systems that can cope ...