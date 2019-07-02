The blurring lines in media & entertainment

The numbers are mind-boggling: Their impact very real. In March 2018, Google India posted revenues of Rs 9,337 crore. That makes it the fourth largest media company in India after the Zee Group, Disney and the Times Group. A bulk of Google’s revenues came from search and display advertising.

Just over Rs 2,000 crore came from YouTube. That makes YouTube a mid-sized broadcaster or the largest OTT in India. Google and YouTube are part of the $137 billion Alphabet, the world’s largest media firm. It dominates the digital advertising market not just in the United States but ...