JUST IN
The real higher education reforms
India's unemployment rate of 6.4% in September is the lowest in four years
A 'Muslim' way of thinking?
The limits of CPI: It doesn't capture the true cost of living
Capital inflows: The perils of a bad neighbourhood
Congress president's election: Uncertain times ahead for the party
FTP extension gives time to rethink present policies
Where communities plant trees
Facing an economic crisis, is the UK turning into an emerging market?
Insurer must pay for specified OPD treatments
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
The real higher education reforms
Business Standard

The case for a non-hyphenated democracy

Labelling all conservatives fascist is no tribute to democratic values

Topics
liberals | democracy

R Jagannathan 

Follow this columnist
R Jagannathan

The victory of Giorgia Meloni and her allies in the recent Italian election has resulted in the usual hand-wringing and name-calling among the so-called liberals. She is being demonised for reportedly having admiration for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini sometime in her youth, and murmurs about Italy moving towards fascism and the far-right have begun in some circles.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on liberals

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 23:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.