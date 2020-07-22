The Congress has lost the plot

Within the top echelons of the Congress, a siege mentality has set in. The party feels it is under attack from the government and its agencies, from Hindu fundamentalists, from what it sees as fascist elements, and from the money power that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed. All this may well be true.

But the Congress sometimes forgets that there is one other constituency that is fast turning against it. And while it may be able to fight off attacks from the BJP and its associates, this is a constituency that it cannot afford to lose. A large number of educated Indians, ...