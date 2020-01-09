The darkening sky

What might 2020 hold for us at both the global level and in India? As I try to peer through the fog of uncertainty and insufficient knowledge, I am struck by the long shadows cast by the year just ended. 2019 was not a good year, either for global cooperation, the world economy or the Indian economy. Let me share some thoughts on each of these.

Global political and economic cooperation Across the entire spectrum of global cooperation, 2019 witnessed substantial deterioration. In large measure, this reflected the cumulative impact of US President Donald Trump’s decisive and ...