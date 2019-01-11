The 'Department of Big Moves This January' has hit the deck running

Well, 2019 has certainly hit the deck running.

From the Department of Big Moves this January: After passing the Aadhaar Act in 2016 as a money bill—despite all the evidence presented for why it does not solve problems it was created to solve, and does create others including the documented starvation and death of some citizens— the Lok Sabha pushed through the Aadhaar Amendments Bill, which sneaks private players back into the game. Asia Times reported that based on an audio recording of a meeting between iSpirit and Khosla Labs, it seems that private players who seek to build ...