The economy is losing momentum

The latest projection by the World Trade Organization (WTO) strengthens the view that evolving economic and geopolitical conditions would dampen global trade. Global merchandise trade volumes are expected to lose momentum in the second half of the current year and slow further in 2023. While growth in merchandise trade volumes is expected to be at 3.5 per cent in 2022, it would moderate to about 1 per cent in 2023. This is significantly lower than the earlier estimate of 3.4 per cent growth. A number of reasons can be attributed to this expected slowdown in trade. In Europe, for example, high energy prices are affecting household budgets, denting demand for other goods. A sharp slowdown in China can put enormous pressure on global trade volumes. Further, a number of developing countries are struggling with higher food and fuel prices.
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:42 IST
