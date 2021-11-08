The energy headwind

Not just humans, but economies also need energy to grow: Productivity growth is strongly correlated with an increase in the use of dense forms of energy. For example, a car that burns straw to propel itself would be faster than walking, but it would be far slower than a vehicle running on dense forms like petrol or electricity.

Mud bricks become sturdier when baked, which needs energy; and construction quality improves further with the use of energy-guzzling material like cement and steel. Improvements in energy efficiency have meant that India’s energy demand has grown around 2.5 ...