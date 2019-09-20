The ever-changing meaning of violence

A riot is defined as a violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd. The word is understood elsewhere to mean the fury of society against the state. For example, the Paris riot in 1968, which began with student protests against imperialism and capitalism.

Or the Los Angeles riot of 1992, following the acquittal of the police officers who assaulted Rodney King. In 2011, after the fatal police shooting of a man named Mark Duggan, there were riots in cities across England in which five were killed and 3,000 arrested. This word does not capture the meaning of a riot as it is understood ...