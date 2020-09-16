The fiscal spectrum

Now that the Supreme Court has spoken its mind on the matter of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from major telecommunication companies to the government in return for their spectrum, the ball is in the government’s court — specifically, of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Overlooking the well-reasoned plea that the companies be given 20 years to pay their dues — after all, such tenors are not uncommon in infrastructure sectors — the court decided on a 10-year payment schedule again. That at least provides some respite for the debt-burdened players such ...