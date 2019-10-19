The five-trillion math

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018-19 is estimated at $2.75 trillion (the International Monetary Fund’s figure is $2.71 trillion) at market exchange rates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

This is meant to be a challenging aspirational target rather than a projection. But is it a feasible and virtuous target? According to the Economic Survey 2018-19, assuming an inflation rate of 4 per cent, a rupee depreciation rate of 1.4 per cent ($1 = Rs 75 by 2024-25) India needs to grow at a real annual ...