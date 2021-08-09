The foreign stimulus

The Indian start-up scene is on fire. Barely a day goes by without news of another unicorn and new funding rounds. The success of the Zomato IPO is another milestone, opening the door to multiple new listings from the Indian unicorn ecosystem.

Everything seems to be coming together for this subset of the economy. In the first six months of calendar 2021, $10 billion was raised by start-ups and private companies in India. In July, another $10 billion was raised, led by the mammoth $3.6 billion by Flipkart, the single largest fundraise by a private company in India. Contrast this with a ...