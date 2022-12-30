The free grain scheme risks undermining more than the rural economy

The decision to discontinue the distribution of free foodgrain under a Covid-related programme has been cloaked in the cover of making grain free under the public distribution system (PDS). So far, the PDS has issued every kilogramme of rice at Rs 3, wheat at Rs 2, and coarse grain at a rupee. The average subsidy on these was already about 90 per cent. Making it free therefore costs no more than an additional 10 per cent. Look through the cloak and what shows is a roughly 50 per cent reduction in the total amount of grain to be distributed either free or with a 90 per cent subsidy. The net impact on Central finances will be a massive reduction in outgo. States that were offering free grain will also save money because the Centre is now paying the full bill.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 18:24 IST
