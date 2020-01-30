The good side of bad

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organ-ization that a new coronavirus was infecting people in Wuhan city (population 11 million), the capital of Hubei Province. The first case had been identified on December 8. Till date, the new virus has infected at least 8,000 people, caused at least 156 deaths and spread to multiple countries.

This is despite desperate attempts to quarantine Wuhan and other Chinese cities. The disease has arrived in India, courtesy a native of Kerala who was a student at Wuhan University. An estimated 40 million people are in a ...