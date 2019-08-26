The impending return of the book

I can’t help but introspect when I find myself buying the books I feast on more and more in printed format rather than doing what I have been doing for the past two decades, buying them in electronic form, for example on the Kindle. Add one further reason to introspect — these books I buy have titles like Doing Data Science, Neural Networks with R, and come filled with algebraic equations and computer code.

Initially, I explained this behaviour by telling myself that I was just being practical: Dense computer codes do not read well on Kindle, a fact that is ironic. After ...