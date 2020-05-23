The intellectual comfort blanket

In 1952, when much of modern political economy — with its central role for democratic governments, labour rights, free trade, and liberal finance — was being born, an American cartoonist called Charles M Schultz created a character called Charlie Brown. A key player in his comics was a very small boy called Linus, who clung tenaciously to his blanket. That blanket has come to be known as a “comfort” blanket.

It is now a generic term for things that make you feel secure. Take it away and you start feeling uncomfortable and edgy. Many professional Indian ...